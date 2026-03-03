Filipinos in Israel face heightened risks amid conflict

As Israel faces repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran and allied militias, cities including Tel Aviv remain on high alert.

The escalation follows recent Israeli and U.S. military strikes on Iranian-backed sites, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Civilians are now living under constant threat, with sirens blaring multiple times a day and emergency shelters in frequent use.

In a DZRH interview, Philippine Ambassador Aileen Mendiola described the embassy’s response.

“Dito may shelter dito sa embassy kasi ang embassy nasa emergency operations kami, so dito na kami nagsstay para madaling magbigay serbisyo sa community.” (There is a shelter here at the embassy because we are in emergency operations, so we stay here to provide services to the community.) The embassy remains operational while sheltering staff and coordinating aid for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Many OFWs are taking refuge in buildings with bomb shelters, while older structures require residents to use community facilities, underground parking lots, and municipal shelters. Some shelters provide minimal food and water, while residents in private buildings bring their own supplies. Food stores remain open, but access to assistance remains a priority.

Evacuation poses a major challenge. Airspace closures across Israel and neighboring countries have made it nearly impossible for Filipinos to leave immediately.

“Difficulty lang natin, honestly, sarado ang air space… so walang eroplanong pwedeng magland dito at magtake-off,” Mendiola said. (Our main difficulty, honestly, is that the airspace is closed… so no plane can land or take off here.)

Some stranded tourists and pilgrims have crossed into Jordan, where the Philippine mission is monitoring their safety.

Authorities emphasize strict adherence to safety protocols. Sirens signal residents to take shelter immediately and remain inside until official clearance is given.