Alex Eala outclasses Julia Grabher, advances to Linz Open second round

The 20-year-old will be facing Latvian and fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16, where the Filipina holds a 2-0 advantage in their head-to-head count.

In 2025, Eala posted an abysmal 2-5 record in the clay season, failing to advance in the second round of the four tournaments that she joined.

Eala is currently ranked world no. 46 after hitting her career-high ranking of no. 29 in March.