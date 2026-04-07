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TENNIS

Alex Eala outclasses Julia Grabher, advances to Linz Open second round

ALEX Eala thrills local fans with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Himeno Sakatsune to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
ALEX Eala thrills local fans with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Himeno Sakatsune to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.Photograph by Joey Sanchez Mendoza for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Filipina tennis star Alex Eala showed signs of improvement on the clay after claiming her first win on the surface in the 2026 season. 

Eala carved out a dominating 6-4,6-3 victory over home bet Julia Grabher in the Linz Open at the Design Linz Center in Austria, Wednesday morning (Philippine time).

ALEX Eala thrills local fans with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Himeno Sakatsune to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Eala savors Austrian debut
ALEX Eala thrills local fans with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Himeno Sakatsune to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Eala braces for Austrian tourney

The 20-year-old will be facing Latvian and fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16, where the Filipina holds a 2-0 advantage in their head-to-head count.

In 2025, Eala posted an abysmal 2-5 record in the clay season, failing to advance in the second round of the four tournaments that she joined. 

Eala is currently ranked world no. 46 after hitting her career-high ranking of no. 29 in March. 

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