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Philippines-US troops break ground for classroom project in El Nido

Philippines-US troops break ground for classroom project in El Nido
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Filipino and United States troops, alongside local officials and educators, broke ground on a two-classroom building at New Ibajay Elementary School in El Nido, Palawan on 27 March, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

Philippines-US troops break ground for classroom project in El Nido
U.S., Phl troops begin two-week Balikatan exercise in Mindanao

The project, implemented under JCMOTG-ENCAP Site 5 of Exercise Balikatan 41-26, aims to address classroom shortages, decongest existing facilities, and improve learning conditions for students. It forms part of the humanitarian and civic assistance component of the annual joint military exercise.

Philippines-US troops break ground for classroom project in El Nido
U.S., Phl troops begin joint training

The AFP said the initiative highlights the Philippines-United States partnership beyond defense cooperation, linking joint training with community development efforts. More similar projects are expected as Balikatan exercises formally begin in April.

El Nido
Balikatan

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