ACT Teachers urges immediate support for teachers as inflation rises

He called on the government to increase PERA to at least P5,000 to provide meaningful relief to teachers, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“Teachers cannot eat press statements denying the crisis,” Tinio said, criticizing Malacañang for downplaying the severity of the situation.

The rising cost of fuel, which has driven diesel prices to nearly P170 per liter in parts of Metro Manila, is having a cascading effect on transport fares, food prices, and basic commodities, further straining teachers’ budgets.

Tinio emphasized that teachers, who are already underpaid, should not have to subsidize the crisis from their own pockets.

He also pointed to structural issues, such as fuel deregulation and regressive fuel taxes, which are exacerbating the financial hardship faced by teachers. He urged the administration to acknowledge the crisis and take immediate action to support educators.

“You cannot solve a crisis you refuse to admit,” Tinio stated.

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