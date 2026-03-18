Solons: P1 fare hike an insult to drivers

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives criticized the proposed fare increase of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board over lack of consideration on the struggle of the transportation sector amid rising oil prices.
Based on the announcement of the LTFRB on Tuesday, classic jeepneys were set to receive a P1 fare increase while fares for modern jeepneys are set to go from P15 to P17.
Other transport sectors such as city buses were also provided with subsequent hikes that ranged from P2 to P3 and P40 pesos for airport taxis.
ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co expressed displeasure over the implementation of what they claimed was an “insulting” and “idiotic” measure.
Tinio said that the government should place their focus on companies that are taking advantage of drivers by profiteering from increasing oil prices instead of relegating the weight of the situation on the public.
“It’s idiotic to pass the burden on people, while there has been no action against the profiteering of oil companies. That is why, like what has been said, we are displeased on behalf of the jeepney drivers that are receiving a small increase in their fares,” he said.
The solon explained that the fare hike, though minimal, was necessary as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has not enacted any other actions to supplement the needs of drivers that he said are “heavily affected” by the oil price hike.
Co further underscored the importance of jeepney drivers in public transportation in the country, labeling them as the “lifeblood” of public transportation in the country.
“For our drivers, who choose not to eat just to have something to take home, the P1 increase is an insult. Hopefully agencies will be open to hear the call of drivers that they laid out, stating the importance of their presence as the lifeblood of our roads in the Philippines,” she expressed.
Co also urged the public to support transport group PISTON’s upcoming rally which sought to address issues regarding employee salary, oil prices, the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, and their proposed P5 fare increase.
The supposed hike released by the LTFRB last Tuesday was planned to take effect on Thursday, March 19. However, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has subsequently postponed the mandate this Wednesday afternoon.