Solons: P1 fare hike an insult to drivers

“It’s idiotic to pass the burden on people, while there has been no action against the profiteering of oil companies. That is why, like what has been said, we are displeased on behalf of the jeepney drivers that are receiving a small increase in their fares,” he said.

The solon explained that the fare hike, though minimal, was necessary as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has not enacted any other actions to supplement the needs of drivers that he said are “heavily affected” by the oil price hike.

Co further underscored the importance of jeepney drivers in public transportation in the country, labeling them as the “lifeblood” of public transportation in the country.

“For our drivers, who choose not to eat just to have something to take home, the P1 increase is an insult. Hopefully agencies will be open to hear the call of drivers that they laid out, stating the importance of their presence as the lifeblood of our roads in the Philippines,” she expressed.

Co also urged the public to support transport group PISTON’s upcoming rally which sought to address issues regarding employee salary, oil prices, the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, and their proposed P5 fare increase.

The supposed hike released by the LTFRB last Tuesday was planned to take effect on Thursday, March 19. However, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has subsequently postponed the mandate this Wednesday afternoon.