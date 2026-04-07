1.6 tons of drugs hidden in cabbages

The driver “was hired to transport the drugs for 100,000 baht ($3,000),” police said. Trafficking charges carry 15 years to life in prison.

Police suspect the drugs came from a neighboring country. Thailand, a major hub for meth trafficking, frequently records large seizures of heroin and methamphetamine.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime said East and Southeast Asia saw a record 236 tons of meth seized in 2024, a 24 percent increase from 2023. Thailand was the “main transit and destination point for methamphetamine” from Myanmar, recording the largest regional seizures.