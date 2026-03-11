Arrest of Chinese nationals at Clark highlights role of foreign syndicates in Phl drug trade

In the Clark International Airport arrest, the PDEA Clark team leader identified the suspects as alias “Ang See,” 39; alias “Kim Tan,” 27; and alias “Li Cheng,” 30, all Chinese nationals.

Authorities recovered three pieces of luggage containing 99 transparent vacuum-sealed plastic packs of dried leaves and fruiting tops believed to be high-grade marijuana (kush).

While methamphetamine (shabu) remains the primary focus of anti-drug operations, high-potency cannabis has increasingly been intercepted in recent years, often linked to foreign trafficking syndicates, including Chinese groups, according to the Organized Crime Index.

According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the suspects were transit passengers from Bangkok, Thailand, to Clark and were bound for Hong Kong.

Authorities noted that the case highlights the Philippines’ role as a transshipment hub for illegal drugs, with shipments often originating from China and moving through regional transit routes.

Foreign criminal groups — including Chinese syndicates and Triad-linked organizations — are believed to dominate portions of the trade, exploiting the country’s porous borders and extensive coastline.

Philippine authorities say these networks are often controlled by tightly organized Chinese criminal groups that manage the entire supply chain — from procuring precursor chemicals in China to producing and distributing illegal drugs in the Philippines.

China remains a major source of the precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of methamphetamine in the Philippines, partly due to weak regulation in segments of its vast chemical and pharmaceutical industries.