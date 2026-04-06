UnionBank and SSS LoanLife: borrowing made fast and simple

UnionBank of the Philippines has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Security System (SSS) to launch SSS LoanLite, a fully digital lending program offering customers affordable and accessible loans for everyday needs.
Active SSS members and UnionBank customers can enjoy instant access to short-term loans, from P1,000 to P20,000 , with flexible payment terms ranging from 15 to 90 days.
Backed by the trusted partnership of SSS and UnionBank, SSS LoanLite allows Filipinos to borrow with ease and confidence.
The application process can be done via the UnionBank app. Once approved, loans are credited instantly, giving members quick access to cash when they need it the most.