UnionBank, SSS launch digital ‘LoanLite’

UnionBank of the Philippines has teamed up with the Social Security System (SSS) to roll out SSS LoanLite, a fully digital lending facility aimed at expanding access to quick, small-ticket loans for Filipinos.
The program allows eligible users to borrow P1,000 to P20,000, with repayment terms of 15 to 90 days, and fully digital application and disbursement via the UnionBank app—enabling near-instant access to funds.
The initiative builds on UnionBank’s rapid expansion in recent years. The Aboitiz-led lender reported P10 billion in net income in 2025, supported by strong second-half growth and rising revenues from lending and transaction banking. Its customer base reached 18.6 million, up nearly 10 percent year-on-year, reflecting the continued traction of its digital-first strategy.
Growth has been driven largely by consumer banking, with unsecured loans rising 18 percent to P150.8 billion, alongside increased digital transactions such as payments, transfers and card usage—key pillars supporting recurring income streams.
UnionBank’s digital push and customer-centric approach have also translated into stronger regional recognition. The bank ranked 140th in the TIME-Statista Asia-Pacific Top 500, placing highly in employee satisfaction and standing out for its focus on technology, data integration and ESG practices.
Analysts say initiatives like LoanLite align with the bank’s broader strategy of deepening financial inclusion while leveraging its expanding user base and digital infrastructure.