UnionBank, SSS launch digital ‘LoanLite’

UnionBank of the Philippines has teamed up with the Social Security System (SSS) to roll out SSS LoanLite, a fully digital lending facility aimed at expanding access to quick, small-ticket loans for Filipinos.

The program allows eligible users to borrow P1,000 to P20,000, with repayment terms of 15 to 90 days, and fully digital application and disbursement via the UnionBank app—enabling near-instant access to funds.