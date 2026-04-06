That Choi Soobin incident

What is particularly troubling about this case is not only the overcharging itself, but the driver’s audacity in exploiting a public figure, assuming that a celebrity’s status would allow such dishonest practices to go unchecked. His alibi, however, could be that he had no idea who his passenger was.

Regardless, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has rightfully issued a show-cause order to the taxi operator.

LTFRB chairperson Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II articulated what many of us fear: incidents like this tarnish our country’s reputation, particularly the tourism sector, which relies heavily on tourist receipts and people-to-people relationships.

International visitors look for reliable, fair transportation options whenever they leave their countries. When they are victimized, their experience becomes a cautionary tale that dissuades others from coming to our shores. This affects not only the reputation of our transport services but also the broader economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

This raises serious concerns about the regulatory framework governing public transportation and the integrity of its operators. Are we doing enough to protect consumers from unscrupulous practices? There should be sufficient oversight to ensure that these operators adhere to fair pricing and ethical conduct.

I commend the LTFRB for demanding an explanation from the taxi operator and for holding a hearing on the matter, but it should be viewed as just the beginning. The agency must act decisively to reinforce its regulations and impose strict penalties for violations. A mere reprimand or a slap on the wrist is inadequate. Revoking the franchise of operators who engage in egregious overcharging should be standard procedure.

Public awareness campaigns should emphasize consumer rights. Passengers must be aware of unfair charges and have effective means to report them. Empowerment creates a culture of accountability, where operators are held to the highest standards by authorities and the public they serve.