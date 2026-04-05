Soobin taxi overcharge probed by LTFRB

“This is a serious offense, especially since the incident puts the name of our country in a bad light in the international community. The viral video itself is already strong evidence,” LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said on Friday.

Mendoza said the incident constitutes a clear violation of LTFRB rules and regulations, as well as the terms and conditions of the Certificate of Public Convenience.

The operator has been ordered to explain in writing why its franchise should not be revoked. A hearing has been scheduled on 21 April, according to the agency.