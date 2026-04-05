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Soobin taxi overcharge probed by LTFRB

Soobin taxi overcharge probed by LTFRB
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The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show cause order (SCO) against a taxi operator over an alleged overcharging incident involving South Korean singer Choi Soobin in Cebu City.

In the SCO, the LTFRB directed the operator to surrender the taxi’s license plate as well as the driver’s license of the driver involved.

Soobin taxi overcharge probed by LTFRB
Taxi operator summoned for overcharging K-Pop Star Choi Soobin in Cebu City

“This is a serious offense, especially since the incident puts the name of our country in a bad light in the international community. The viral video itself is already strong evidence,” LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said on Friday.

Mendoza said the incident constitutes a clear violation of LTFRB rules and regulations, as well as the terms and conditions of the Certificate of Public Convenience.

The operator has been ordered to explain in writing why its franchise should not be revoked. A hearing has been scheduled on 21 April, according to the agency.

LTFRB taxi overcharge
Choi Soobin Cebu
Philippine taxi regulations

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