Give veterans their just deserts

If the defense and military establishments find it in their kind hearts to honor the men and women who had served in the military for at least six years as respectable veterans, why not calibrate a retirement schedule factored from their last rank, last salary and service timeline?

In this way, these aging veterans in the twilight years of their dear lives can get to fully enjoy the honor and prestige that they once demonstrated for flag and country. It’s one best practice to democratize opportunities and benefits as well as equitably grant the same rightful remuneration they deserve to those who served in the military. In the US military, only 180 days of service confers on one veteran status.

So again, the term “veteran” generally refers to those who served in specific historical campaigns or met the minimum six-year requirement, while “retiree” usually refers to those with 20 or more years of service.

Let us gladly make room for State policy to blossom and flourish and “foster socioeconomic security for the well-being of our veterans in recognition of their patriotic service for the cause of freedom and democracy — with nothing lost in translation. If we give retirees an old-age pension, we should also give veterans an old-age retirement benefit in the spirit of quid pro quo.

Put simply, if the country is worth fighting for, those who did so for the sake of our cherished freedoms and liberty should be worth granting a bigger bundle of joy at a time of great need.

As one unknown author said, “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” In fact, instead of 65 as a reckoning age, why not simply follow the 56-age limit for veterans’ pension packages?

Time to push the pen, Mister the Good Secretary.