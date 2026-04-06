St. Luke’s QC adopts O-arm system for spine, orthopedic surgery

St. Luke’s Medical Center–Quezon City has acquired the O-arm Surgical Imaging System, a technology designed to improve precision in orthopedic and spine procedures.
The system provides real-time, 3D intraoperative imaging, allowing surgeons to view anatomical structures with greater clarity during operations. Hospital officials said the upgrade is expected to enhance surgical accuracy and patient safety.
With improved imaging guidance, surgeons can more precisely position implants and navigate complex areas, reducing the likelihood of complications. The technology also supports more efficient procedures, which may lead to shorter operation times and faster recovery for patients.
St. Luke’s said the system is part of its continuing effort to adopt advanced medical technologies aimed at improving surgical outcomes and delivering more consistent results in orthopedic and spine care.