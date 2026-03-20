Faster MRI Access

Strategically diverse MRI fleet

Rather than relying on a single system, the hospital’s MRI capability is built around complementary field strengths, allowing imaging protocols to be tailored to the patient and the clinical question.

3.0 Tesla MRI – The hospital’s highest-field system, providing superior spatial resolution for complex neurological studies, advanced prostate imaging, epilepsy evaluation, and research applications.

Three 1.5 Tesla MRIs – Versatile workhorse systems ideal for a wide range of routine and advanced examinations, including brain, spine, abdominal and musculoskeletal imaging.

0.55 Tesla MRI (newest addition) – A sustainable, virtually helium-free system featuring “metal-clear” imaging—ideal for post-surgical follow-ups as the lower-field magnet naturally reduces distortions from implants. Powered by next-generation Deep Resolve AI, it delivers the diagnostic clarity of a high-field scan with a more comfortable patient experience.

Expanding options with the 0.55 Tesla MRI

The newest addition to the MRI fleet is a 0.55 Tesla helium-free system (Siemens MAGNETOM Free.Star), which broadens the department’s ability to match the scanner to the patient’s needs. Its compact design incorporates lightweight, flexible Contour Coils that closely conform to the body, reducing reliance on rigid coil housings and tight immobilization. This creates a more open, less restrictive scanning environment and improves overall patient comfort.

The 0.55T system is particularly useful for patients who cannot tolerate long scan times, including infants, young children, elderly patients, and those with pain or limited mobility. Its lower field strength can reduce susceptibility to motion and metal-related artifacts, allowing more robust imaging in selected clinical scenarios while maintaining diagnostic confidence. It also generates lesser noise compared to higher field systems, creating a calmer experience for anxious or sensory-sensitive patients.

Dr. Reyes emphasized that field strength alone does not define diagnostic value. “Each MRI system has a specific role. Having multiple platforms allows us to select what is optimal for both the clinical question and the patient-rather than forcing the patient to fit the machine,” she explained.

A Hub of Sub-Specialized Imaging Expertise

Advanced technology is matched by subspecialty expertise. St. Luke’s Medical Center - Global City Institute of Radiology is staffed by radiologists with focused training in Neuroradiology, Head and Neck Imaging, Musculoskeletal Radiology, Abdominal Imaging, Pediatric Radiology, and Cardiovascular Imaging.

This subspecialized approach ensures that complex studies are interpreted by radiologists with focused expertise in specific organ systems, allowing for more nuanced assessment and clinically meaningful interpretation.

The Advantage of Choice: Whole Body MRI

This capability also enables services such as Whole Body MRI, a non-invasive and radiation-free examination that can evaluate multiple organ systems in a single session, typically completed in approximately 45 to 60 minutes. When appropriately indicated, it may be used as part of preventive health assessments or comprehensive diagnostic evaluation.

A Seamless Path to Diagnosis and Care

By integrating five specialized MRI systems with a team of subspecialty-trained radiologists, St. Luke’s Medical Center - Global City provides a streamlined imaging pathway - from scheduling to interpretation. This combination of capacity, technology, and expertise supports faster diagnoses and reinforces the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered, high-value care.

For inquiries about MRI Services, contact the St. Luke’s Product Information Hub at 8789-7700 ext. 5104 or through mobile numbers 0947-9930471, 0939-9161805, 0928-5200239, and 0998-5822276. The MRI Units are open 24/7. For more information, visit the St. Luke’s Medical Center website at www.stlukes.com.ph