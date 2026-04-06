St. Luke’s QC acquires advanced surgical imaging system

The O-arm system provides surgeons with real-time, 3D intraoperative imaging, allowing for a clear visualization of anatomical structures during an operation. This level of detail enables surgical teams to navigate delicate areas and place implants with greater precision than traditional 2D imaging allows.

Hospital officials stated that the technology offers several clinical advantages, including a lower risk of complications and more reliable surgical outcomes. Because the system provides immediate feedback during the procedure, it can lead to more efficient operations, which often results in shorter anesthesia time for the patient and a faster overall recovery.

The high-resolution imagery also contributes to more stable results, potentially reducing the need for corrective follow-up surgeries. By equipping its specialists with these state-of-the-art tools, St. Luke’s continues to update its standards for safety and precision in complex spinal and musculoskeletal treatments.

The medical center noted that the implementation of the O-arm system reinforces its commitment to delivering effective, patient-centered care through the use of world-class medical infrastructure.