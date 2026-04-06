SSS, DAR ink pact to cover job order employees

Under the agreement, job order and contractual employees in DAR Region XII will be automatically enrolled in SSS, while regular employees may opt to avail themselves of additional coverage.

The signing was attended by DAR Region XII officials led by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto and SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara.

Officials said the partnership marks an expansion of social protection coverage for government workers in the region.