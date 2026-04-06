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SSS, DAR ink pact to cover job order employees

KORONADAL CITY — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region XII and the Social Security System (SSS) signed an agreement providing social security coverage for job order and contractual employees at DAR 12. The contract signing was attended by SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara (left) and DAR XII officials headed by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto (right).
KORONADAL CITY — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region XII and the Social Security System (SSS) signed an agreement providing social security coverage for job order and contractual employees at DAR 12. The contract signing was attended by SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara (left) and DAR XII officials headed by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto (right).
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The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region XII and the Social Security System (SSS) have signed a memorandum of agreement extending social security coverage to job order and contractual employees in the agrarian reform regional office.

KORONADAL CITY — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region XII and the Social Security System (SSS) signed an agreement providing social security coverage for job order and contractual employees at DAR 12. The contract signing was attended by SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara (left) and DAR XII officials headed by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto (right).
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DAR SOCCSKSARGEN said the agreement aims to provide protection to workers not covered by the Government Service Insurance System, while SSS continues efforts to expand coverage for sectors vulnerable to illness, disability, retirement, or death.

KORONADAL CITY — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region XII and the Social Security System (SSS) signed an agreement providing social security coverage for job order and contractual employees at DAR 12. The contract signing was attended by SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara (left) and DAR XII officials headed by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto (right).
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Under the agreement, job order and contractual employees in DAR Region XII will be automatically enrolled in SSS, while regular employees may opt to avail themselves of additional coverage.

The signing was attended by DAR Region XII officials led by Regional Director Mariannie S. Lauban-Baunto and SSS Mindanao South 2 Division Acting Head Monique S. Alcantara.

Officials said the partnership marks an expansion of social protection coverage for government workers in the region.

Social Security System (SSS)
DAR

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