Solar-powered connectivity energizes remote schools

Beyond the classroom, the new infrastructure allowed the Philippine Statistics Authority to conduct on-site birth registration for previously undocumented students and residents.

For many families in the isolated Sitio Bugsok, the registration marks their first formal recognition by national systems, clearing the way for future access to healthcare and social protection.

“At scale, access becomes transformative,” said Jowelle Ann Cruz, impact lead of the Aboitiz Foundation. “Reliable power and connectivity do more than improve learning conditions — they enable communities to connect to systems that support long-term development and inclusion.”

To date, the AuroraPH program has energized 84 last-mile schools across the Philippines. The project aims to position these schools as community hubs where energy and technology converge to solve intersecting challenges in geographically isolated areas.

Union Bank funded the solar installations and provided six months of satellite internet service. Angelee Pogay, relationship manager for the bank’s retail banking in Mindanao, said the project aligns with the private sector’s expanding role in addressing structural barriers to economic participation.

To ensure the sustainability of the project, A+ Power Services provided training for teachers to integrate new digital tools into their curriculum.

Meantime, Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando Uy said the initiative brings “opportunity, hope, and a brighter future” to residents who have long been cut off from basic services due to the rugged terrain.