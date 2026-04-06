SC moves 2026 Summer Sessions

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the court en banc approved the relocation as part of austerity measures in response to global energy price hikes linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The move is governed by Memorandum Circular No. 02-2026, which took effect 8 March. The directive aligns the judiciary with broader government efforts to conserve energy and manage expenses during the current economic situation.

Among the high-profile items on the docket are oral arguments regarding consolidated petitions challenging the legality of unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets. Those arguments are scheduled for 7 April and 21 April.

On 28 April, the court is also set to hear a petition seeking clarification on the recognition of foreign divorce decrees involving Filipino citizens.

While traditionally held at the En Banc Session Hall in Manila, the month-long summer session has historically moved to Baguio City every year since 1948, a tradition established during the term of former Chief Justice Manuel Moran.