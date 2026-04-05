SC holds summer sessions in Manila amid fuel cost surge

The Supreme Court of the Philippines will proceed with its 2026 Summer Sessions beginning Monday, 6 April, in Manila, assuring the public that hearings and deliberations will continue uninterrupted despite a venue change.
Among the key proceedings scheduled are oral arguments on consolidated petitions questioning the legality of unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets, set for 7 April and 21 April. A separate petition seeking clarification on the recognition of foreign divorce decrees involving Filipino citizens is scheduled for 28 April.
The High Court said all activities, including hearings, deliberations, and decision-writing, will be conducted at its Manila facilities, with oral arguments to take place at the En Banc Session Hall.
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the relocation from Baguio City was approved by the Court en banc as part of austerity measures in response to rising fuel and transportation costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The move is covered by Memorandum Circular No. 02-2026, which took effect on 8 March, and is part of broader government efforts to conserve energy and manage expenses.
Traditionally held in Baguio since 1948 during the term of former Chief Justice Manuel Moran, the summer sessions remain a long-standing judiciary practice. The Court clarified that the temporary shift to Manila does not indicate a permanent change and that sessions may return to Baguio once conditions improve.