SC holds summer sessions in Manila amid fuel cost surge

The Supreme Court of the Philippines will proceed with its 2026 Summer Sessions beginning Monday, 6 April, in Manila, assuring the public that hearings and deliberations will continue uninterrupted despite a venue change.

Among the key proceedings scheduled are oral arguments on consolidated petitions questioning the legality of unprogrammed appropriations in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets, set for 7 April and 21 April. A separate petition seeking clarification on the recognition of foreign divorce decrees involving Filipino citizens is scheduled for 28 April.