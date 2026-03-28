Thunder tame Bulls

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on just eight of 24 shots for the Thunder, who trailed by eight late in the third quarter but unleashed a furious 22-0 scoring run to turn it into a blowout.

Cason Wallace added 21 points for Oklahoma City.

Jalen Williams scored 18 and Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe added 15 apiece off the bench for the Thunder, who were without All-Star Chet Holmgren who sat out with a bruised hip.

It was a key win for the Thunder, who came into the contest with a two-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for top spot and home court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Tre Jones added 21 for the Bulls.

In Boston, the Celtics shook off a sluggish start against the high-flying Hawks to triumph 109-102.

The Hawks, who had won nine of their last 10 games, led by as many as 16 in the first quarter.

But Payton Pritchard’s 36 points off the bench and 26 points and 12 rebounds from Jayson Tatum led the hosts’ fightback on a night when Jaylen Brown was sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.

It was Tatum’s highest-scoring performance since he made his season debut this month after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in last year’s playoffs.

He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics seal the comeback and maintain their slim advantage over the New York Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers, jostling for position in the play-in tournament, got a scare against the league-worst Indiana Pacers.

But Kawhi Leonard drilled a game-winning basket with less than a second remaining in a 114-113 victory.

Leonard finished with 28 points and eight rebounds and Darius Garland scored 30 for the Clippers.

Denver star Nikola Jokic delivered another monster triple-double, his 31st of the season, in the Nuggets’ 135-129 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Jokic tallied 33 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists and point guard Jamal Murray added 31 points and 14 assists to help the Nuggets tighten their hold on fourth place in the West.

The third-placed Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 41 points from Luka Doncic, beat the lowly Brooklyn Nets 116-99.

Doncic could be facing a one-game suspension after being whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season after tangling with Nets forward Ziaire Williams in the third quarter.