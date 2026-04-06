Rising diesel costs hit food production, supply chains

“We cannot suddenly impose large increases. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the cost to ensure our products remain affordable,” he said.

Instead of cutting jobs or reducing output, the company has implemented operational changes to manage expenses, including adjusting employee work schedules from as early as 3:00–4:00 a.m. to 5:00–6:00 a.m.

Domingo said the shift has helped reduce electricity use and ease the burden on workers.

The company has also introduced cost-saving measures such as allowing employees to hitch rides on delivery vehicles and maintaining product discounts for staff. Fuel allowances for workers using private vehicles are also being considered for expansion.

Despite the adjustments, Domingo said production, particularly of staple goods like fresh bread, remains stable.

He added that while fuel price increases are beyond the company’s control, efforts are being made to balance operational sustainability with consumer protection.

“As much as possible, we absorb the costs so that the burden on our customers remains minimal,” he said.