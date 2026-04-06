QC vice mayor calls for honest service despite economic strain

Vice Mayor Gian Sotto on Monday urged government employees to uphold integrity and dedication in public service despite ongoing economic and environmental challenges.
Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony, Sotto said public servants must remain committed to serving with honesty and compassion even in difficult times.
“Even in difficult situations, we, as a city and as a city government, have the ability to continue serving with integrity, dedication, and love for our people,” he said in Filipino.
In his privilege speech, Sotto cited the impact of natural calamities and economic pressures on residents and workers, including flooding and rising inflation.
“We all know that these are not easy times. We can see the effects of the crisis, from the continuing threat of flooding that brings hardship to families, to the broader challenges in our economy—such as inflation and other trials—that affect our services and the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.
He also pointed to rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, noting how prices have significantly increased compared to previous years.
Amid these challenges, Sotto encouraged city employees to remain hopeful and continue serving selflessly, without expecting recognition.
“If we unite and help one another with sincere hearts—for God and for our fellow people—there is no hardship or challenge that we cannot overcome,” he added.
He concluded by calling on government workers to help build a stronger, more orderly, and more trustworthy Quezon City.