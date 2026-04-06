QC vice mayor calls for honest service despite economic strain

“We all know that these are not easy times. We can see the effects of the crisis, from the continuing threat of flooding that brings hardship to families, to the broader challenges in our economy—such as inflation and other trials—that affect our services and the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.

He also pointed to rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, noting how prices have significantly increased compared to previous years.

Amid these challenges, Sotto encouraged city employees to remain hopeful and continue serving selflessly, without expecting recognition.

“If we unite and help one another with sincere hearts—for God and for our fellow people—there is no hardship or challenge that we cannot overcome,” he added.

He concluded by calling on government workers to help build a stronger, more orderly, and more trustworthy Quezon City.