PNP mourns deaths of 2 cops

The shooting occurred during a wake in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. expressed grief over the deaths and reminded officers to remain vigilant while responding to calls for assistance.

“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day. We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities,” Nartatez said.

“We should always be on guard and careful. Stay vigilant, protect each other, and serve the community with utmost dedication,” he added.

Initial reports said the incident began after a mauling at the wake, where several individuals drinking at the gathering allegedly attacked two persons who later sought police assistance.

When responding officers arrived and questioned those present, tensions escalated and resulted in a brief gunfight that left the three victims dead.

Nartatez ordered the Police Regional Office–Mimaropa to conduct a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The PNP also assured residents that the situation in Palawan remains under control.

“We are intensifying police visibility and intelligence operations throughout Palawan to prevent any escalation. The situation remains under control,” Nartatez said.

The police leadership also vowed to provide full support to the families of the slain officers.

“The PNP will shoulder all burial and funeral expenses. We will also provide financial assistance and counseling for the families. Their sacrifice will not be in vain,” he added.