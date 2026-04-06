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PhilWeb to power Newport’s online gaming surge

PHILWEB’S tie-up with Newport World Resorts on digital platform operation will help the company expand its business-to-business footprint in regulated online gaming, giving it access to Newport World Resorts’ ecosystem of hotels, retail and entertainment.
PHILWEB’S tie-up with Newport World Resorts on digital platform operation will help the company expand its business-to-business footprint in regulated online gaming, giving it access to Newport World Resorts’ ecosystem of hotels, retail and entertainment. PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Newport World Resorts
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PhilWeb will provide “platform technology, system support, gaming content integration, marketing and operational services” for Newport World Resorts’ NWRPlay platform.

Listed gaming service provider PhilWeb Corp. has secured a deal to operate the digital platform of Andrew Tan-led Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc., operator of Newport World Resorts.

PHILWEB’S tie-up with Newport World Resorts on digital platform operation will help the company expand its business-to-business footprint in regulated online gaming, giving it access to Newport World Resorts’ ecosystem of hotels, retail and entertainment.
PhilWeb to power Newport’s online gaming surge

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, PhilWeb said it will provide “platform technology, system support, gaming content integration, marketing and operational services” for Newport World Resorts’ NWRPlay platform.

PhilWeb said the tie-up will help the company expand its business-to-business footprint in regulated online gaming, giving it access to Newport World Resorts’ ecosystem of hotels, retail and entertainment.

The agreement remains “subject to applicable regulatory requirements and approvals.”

To recall, PhilWeb is also powering Okada Manila’s digital expansion through OKADA PLAY, providing the full-suite online gaming platform for the luxury casino’s entry into regulated online gaming.

PhilWeb Corp partnership
Newport World Resorts NWRPlay
online gaming platform Philippines

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