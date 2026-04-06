Philippines chairs ASEAN finance talks, boosts resilience

Need for stronger coordination and cooperation

“The meetings highlight the need for stronger coordination and cooperation among ASEAN members and dialogue partners,” the Department of Finance said. “Together, we aim to safeguard regional stability, strengthen economic resilience, and ensure ASEAN remains prepared for external shocks.”

Under the Philippine chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” discussions will center on building resilient financial systems, expanding access to finance, and mobilizing investments for infrastructure and climate transition. Key topics include sustainable finance, capital markets development, regional payments connectivity, taxation, customs and banking operations.

The meetings will also review progress on the Roadmap for ASEAN Monetary and Financial Integration and initiatives under the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030.