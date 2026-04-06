Peace campaign gains momentum amid firearms surrender

Lt. Col. Roy R. Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion, said the handovers bolster the ongoing campaign to establish gun-free and peace-centered communities in the region.

The process began 3 April at the Tapul Municipal Hall, where Bravo Company and local police facilitated the turnover of an M1 Garand rifle and a 9mm pistol. Both weapons had defaced serial numbers and were presented by barangay chairpersons Jurmiya J. Daud and Mohsin L. Alih.

The momentum continued in Tapul on 5 April when barangay chairman Abdel Nasser Anni Daud initiated the surrender of a .45-caliber pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

On the same day, the 21st Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Ronald A. Borras, secured another .45-caliber pistol in Barangay Lakit, Panamao, through the coordination of barangay chairman Benhar O. Muddakir.

Meantime, on 6 April, a high-powered .30-caliber M1 Carbine was turned over in Barangay Kamalig, Panamao. That handover was facilitated by barangay chairperson Hja. Myrna Badiri in coordination with the Panamao Municipal Police Station.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, emphasized that the steady rise in voluntary handovers reflects a growing sense of community ownership over regional stability.