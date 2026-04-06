Palace: Philippines-Iran ties remain ‘vibrant’ amid ME conflict 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to engage Iran on allowing Philippine-flagged vessels safe and peaceful passage through the strategic strait, a critical maritime route for energy shipments.

According to Castro, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi assured the DFA that Philippine vessels carrying energy resources and Filipinos would be allowed safe transit.

This is seen as crucial to protecting the welfare of Filipino seafarers and ensuring uninterrupted delivery of oil and fertilizer supplies to the country.

“Matitiyak din nito ang tuloy-tuloy na delivery ng langis at fertilizer supplies sa Pilipinas (This will also ensure the continuous delivery of oil and fertilizer supplies to the Philippines),” Castro added.

The Palace emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation to safeguard citizens and maintain energy stability. President Marcos is also leading efforts to diversify the country’s petroleum sources, exploring supply options from non-traditional markets worldwide.

“Makakaasa ang bawat isa na ang Pangulo ay mangunguna sa lahat ng mga hakbang upang mapanatili ang supply ng langis sa bansa (Everyone can be assured that the President will lead all measures to maintain the country’s oil supply),” Castro said.