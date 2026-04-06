Palace: Marcos open to Bayanihan 3 proposals to ease oil price impact

The House of Representatives is considering potential legislation of a comprehensive Bayanihan 3 measure, modeled after past pandemic relief laws, to help offset the impact of rising oil prices.

Marikina City 2nd District Representative Miro Quimbo said the measure could include cash aid programs for the transport sector, but clarified that it would not be solely focused on financial assistance.

Congress is also looking at long-term strategies to stabilize the economy amid global oil uncertainties.

Castro could not confirm whether a version of the Bayanihan 3 bill had already been submitted to the President, but reiterated that Marcos is open to studying any proposals that could ease the burden on Filipino households and businesses.