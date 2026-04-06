Palace: Marcos open to Bayanihan 3 proposals to ease oil price impact

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is open to proposals that could help mitigate the economic impact of the Middle East conflict on the Philippines, particularly amid rising oil prices, Malacañang said on Monday.
In a public briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized that any measure with potential benefits for Filipinos would be considered by the President.
“Katulad po ng sinabi natin kailangan po din makita natin kung ano po iyong pinakadetalye ng bill at lahat po ng maaaring makatulong sa ating mga kababayan iyan naman po ay tutugunan at sasang-ayunan ng ating Pangulo (As we said, we also need to see the bill in its most detailed form, and anything that can help our fellow Filipinos will be addressed and supported by our President),” she said.
The House of Representatives is considering potential legislation of a comprehensive Bayanihan 3 measure, modeled after past pandemic relief laws, to help offset the impact of rising oil prices.
Marikina City 2nd District Representative Miro Quimbo said the measure could include cash aid programs for the transport sector, but clarified that it would not be solely focused on financial assistance.
Congress is also looking at long-term strategies to stabilize the economy amid global oil uncertainties.
Castro could not confirm whether a version of the Bayanihan 3 bill had already been submitted to the President, but reiterated that Marcos is open to studying any proposals that could ease the burden on Filipino households and businesses.