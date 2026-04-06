Palace: Hormuz deal won’t strain U.S. ties

Castro said Philippine‑flagged vessels and cargo bound for the country are being cleared to pass through the strait, one of the world’s key chokepoints for global fuel transport.

Castro said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had relayed a request to the Iranian authorities to allow the safe passage of ships carrying Philippine-bound goods, including petroleum and fertilizer.

“We spoke directly with Secretary Tess Lazaro of the DFA who said they don’t see any issues with our friend, the United States, because they are aware of the current situation and are comparing it to our oil imports from Russia,” Castro told reporters in a Palace briefing on Monday.

Castro, however, citing Lazaro, said the government was still verifying the response of Tehran and its maritime authorities to the request made last week.

“When we say that passage is allowed, all Philippine products and goods bound for the Philippines can benefit from it,” Castro said, noting that both imports and exports involving Philippine vessels could benefit from the arrangement.

Supply security, not prices — yet

Meanwhile, Castro said that according to Filipino energy officials the immediate impact of the safe passage arrangement is on the stability of supply rather than on fuel prices.

“Secretary Sharon Garin of the DoE said this concerns the safe passage of our Philippine vessels, Philippine-bound goods, and Philippine crew, so the cost is not being discussed here,” Castro noted, emphasizing that the agreement is meant to keep petroleum products flowing steadily into the country.

“What is being discussed here is the continuous supply of petroleum products,” Castro added.

She likewise said that discussions were ongoing on how much the deal could extend the country’s fuel inventory.

The Philippines currently maintains an estimated buffer of around 50 days’ worth of fuel supply, but officials have yet to determine how significantly the Hormuz passage arrangement could extend this.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Any disruption in passage could delay shipments and tighten supply for import-dependent countries like the Philippines.

By clearing Philippine-flagged vessels — ships registered and controlled by Filipinos — the government cuts logistical bottlenecks and speeds deliveries.

“If we are given the chance to pass through without restrictions or hindrance, we know the effect — it will be easier and faster to obtain a supply of petroleum,” Castro said.

No strain on US ties

Despite engaging Iran on the issue, Malacañang dismissed concerns the move could strain Manila’s longstanding alliance with the United States.

Castro said Washington understands the Philippines’ need to secure an energy supply amid the global uncertainties, likening the situation to previous instances when the country sourced oil from Russia.