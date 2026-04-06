No cage can bar a mother and daughter’s love in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Neither bars nor cages can contain a mother’s love for her daughter.
This was evident at the Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory, where a student recently visited her incarcerated mother to share her academic achievements through a special visitation program.
Wearing her school uniform and carrying her medals and certificates, the daughter took part in a reenacted moving-up ceremony inside the facility.
The event was facilitated through the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s Bridging Family Bonds Behind Bars program, also known as 4B. The initiative allows incarcerated parents to take part in their children’s milestones by personally presenting academic awards, an opportunity often unavailable due to legal and physical separation.
During the ceremony, the mother presented the medals and certificates to her daughter. Jail officials said the moment provided an emotional connection for both, underscoring the importance of maintaining family ties despite the limits of incarceration.
JSINSP Erlinda A. Las-egan, acting city jail warden, said the 4B program highlights that family support remains a priority. She added that celebrating a child’s success helps build hope and resilience among persons deprived of liberty, reinforcing that growth continues despite difficult circumstances.
Officials described the ceremony as quiet but meaningful, serving as a reminder of the enduring bond between parent and child and its role in rehabilitation.