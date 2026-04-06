No cage can bar a mother and daughter’s love in Baguio

During the ceremony, the mother presented the medals and certificates to her daughter. Jail officials said the moment provided an emotional connection for both, underscoring the importance of maintaining family ties despite the limits of incarceration.

JSINSP Erlinda A. Las-egan, acting city jail warden, said the 4B program highlights that family support remains a priority. She added that celebrating a child’s success helps build hope and resilience among persons deprived of liberty, reinforcing that growth continues despite difficult circumstances.

Officials described the ceremony as quiet but meaningful, serving as a reminder of the enduring bond between parent and child and its role in rehabilitation.