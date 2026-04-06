NBI warns public vs fraudulent NGO sponsorships, charity scams

A key tactic highlighted by the NBI is caller ID spoofing, which allows scammers to manipulate phone numbers so that messages or calls appear to come from legitimate, registered lines.

In some cases, even return calls connect to seemingly authentic numbers, making verification difficult and increasing the risk of deception.

The NBI identified common red flags of such schemes, including unsolicited communication claiming the recipient has been “selected” as a sponsor or donor, pressure to remit funds immediately, requests for payments to be sent to personal or unofficial accounts, and the absence of formal written requests or documentation on official letterhead.

The bureau likewise urged the public to exercise caution and avoid transferring money based solely on calls, messages, or online communications, regardless of how legitimate they may appear. All solicitations should be independently verified through trusted channels, and formal documentation, including proof of registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), should be requested where applicable.

“These syndicates are deliberately exploiting the public’s trust in government officials and respected personalities. Vigilance is our first line of defense—verify first before you give,” NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag said in a statement.

Individuals who believe they have been targeted or victimized are urged to report the incident immediately to the NBI Cybercrime Division at (02) 8523-8231 local 3724 or via email at cybercrimedivision24@gmail.com.

Perpetrators of such schemes may face charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA 10175), provisions of the Revised Penal Code on Estafa, and other relevant laws.

The NBI reaffirmed its commitment to protect the public against cyber-enabled fraud and bring offenders to justice.