Marikina launches free rides with solar-powered e-jeeps

The Marikina City government will roll out free rides using solar-powered e-jeeps to assist residents with daily commutes amid rising fuel prices, Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said Monday.
“Para makatulong sa araw-araw na biyahe ng ating mga kababayan, maglulunsad tayo ng libreng sakay gamit ang mga solar-powered at rechargeable E-jeeps,” Teodoro said during the city’s flag-raising ceremony.
The local government will deploy six e-jeeps, each capable of accommodating up to 24 passengers, to improve accessibility and ease transportation costs for commuters.
Teodoro said the vehicles will be stationed in key areas and will operate as point-to-point services to supplement existing transport options.
She added that the initiative also promotes sustainability through the use of solar-powered and rechargeable vehicles.
“Ang mga E-jeeps natin ay magiging augmentation o karagdagang options sa mga mananakay. Ito ay gagawin nating point-to-point service,” she said.
“Rest assured, the city government is committed to providing services to help Marikina residents throughout this crisis,” the mayor added.