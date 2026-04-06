Marikina launches free rides with solar-powered e-jeeps

Teodoro said the vehicles will be stationed in key areas and will operate as point-to-point services to supplement existing transport options.

She added that the initiative also promotes sustainability through the use of solar-powered and rechargeable vehicles.

“Ang mga E-jeeps natin ay magiging augmentation o karagdagang options sa mga mananakay. Ito ay gagawin nating point-to-point service,” she said.

“Rest assured, the city government is committed to providing services to help Marikina residents throughout this crisis,” the mayor added.