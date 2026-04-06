Malacañang would not intervene in disclosure of ICI report

An accomplishment report has been submitted to both agencies, and the Palace will not intervene in the release of the detailed findings.

Asked if the President would order its disclosure, Castro replied: “We cannot say anything at this time out of respect for the Ombudsman and the DoJ. If any statement needs to be made on this matter, they are the ones authorized to speak about it. It depends on them.”

The report, which reviewed infrastructure and flood control projects over the past decade, has sparked public calls for transparency.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier demanded its full release, warning that a partial disclosure would undermine accountability in what she described as the “flood control mess.”

Castro, however, defended the administration, noting that the investigation was initiated under President Marcos Jr. in 2025, contrasting this with “ghost projects” in previous years that went largely unexamined.

“We will throw that back at them — the ghost projects dating as early as 2020 that never underwent a thorough investigation. Our question is: Did they speak up?” Castro said.