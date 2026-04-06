DOJ, Ombudsman to decide on ICI report release — Palace

“Wala tayong masasabi dahil binibigyan po natin ng respeto ang Ombudsman at ang DOJ. Kung kinakailangan nilang magsalita patungkol po dito, sila na po ang binibigyan ng authority to tell something about that (We cannot say anything at this time out of respect for the Ombudsman and the DOJ. If any statement needs to be made on this matter, they are the ones authorized to speak about it),” she said.

“Depende na po sa kanila iyan (It depends on them),” she added.

The report, which examines infrastructure and flood control projects over the past decade, has drawn calls for transparency.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier urged the full release of the report, warning that anything less would weaken accountability in what she described as a “flood control mess.”

Castro, however, defended the administration, noting that the investigation was initiated only under President Marcos in 2025.

She also pointed to alleged “ghost projects” dating back to 2020 that, she said, did not undergo thorough investigation.

“Babalik natin sa kanila iyan, ang ghost projects as early as 2020 na walang nangyaring malawakang pag-iimbestiga. Ang tanong natin: Nag-ingay ba sila? (We will throw that back at them—the ghost projects dating as early as 2020 that never underwent a thorough investigation. Our question is: Did they speak up?),” Castro said.