Magsayo, McCrory collide

Based on McCrory’s fighting style, Magsayo should have no problems finding him.

“He’s right there in front of you,” said Magsayo, stressing that McCrory is a brawler who prefers going toe-to-toe rather than brandishing his skills.

This is exactly what Magsayo wants.

In McCrory, Magsayo has somebody who has what it takes to make him look like a million dollars, something Gibbons is aiming for as he is branding the Bohol-born banger as the second coming of Manny Pacquiao.

“Mark has what it takes to steal the show from the main event fighters,” Gibbons said.

But what makes Magsayo exciting is his sheer power.

In 2021, he almost decapitated Julio Ceja of Mexico.

“That’s the kind of performance that I would want to see from him,” added Gibbons.