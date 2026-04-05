Magsayo, McCrory collide

LAS VEGAS — Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is being advertised as Manny Pacquiao 2.0 by his chief handler Sean Gibbons.
Whether or not everything is all hype should be known Sunday night (Monday in Manila) when the power-punching Filipino locks horns with Feargal McCrory in a ten-round lightweight showdown at Meta APEX.
Based on McCrory’s fighting style, Magsayo should have no problems finding him.
“He’s right there in front of you,” said Magsayo, stressing that McCrory is a brawler who prefers going toe-to-toe rather than brandishing his skills.
This is exactly what Magsayo wants.
In McCrory, Magsayo has somebody who has what it takes to make him look like a million dollars, something Gibbons is aiming for as he is branding the Bohol-born banger as the second coming of Manny Pacquiao.
“Mark has what it takes to steal the show from the main event fighters,” Gibbons said.
But what makes Magsayo exciting is his sheer power.
In 2021, he almost decapitated Julio Ceja of Mexico.
“That’s the kind of performance that I would want to see from him,” added Gibbons.
With a 28-2-0 win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts, Magsayo believes he can do just that.
“I am now campaigning in the lightweight category and I believe this is my division,’ said Magsayo, who’s had a history of weight difficulties.
“This time, I am not experiencing any weight issues.”
That’s bad news for McCrory, who packs a 17-1-0 slate with nine knockouts.