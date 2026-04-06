Legarda files Bayanihan 3 bill to ease fuel, power costs

Section 5 covers actions that can be implemented at once, while Section 6 includes reforms subject to review before rollout, allowing the government to respond quickly while preparing longer-term interventions.

Fuel tax cuts, power relief

Among its key provisions, the measure allows the temporary suspension or reduction of excise taxes and the possible zero-rating of value-added tax on petroleum products, with the condition that savings are passed directly to consumers.

It also mandates a review of electricity billing and authorizes the Energy Regulatory Commission to defer payments without interest or penalties, while prohibiting disconnections for deferred amounts.

The bill introduces stricter transparency requirements, compelling oil companies to disclose pricing structures, inventory, and supply data to prevent profiteering and ensure accountability.

“Simple lang ang gusto natin, kung may bawas sa buwis, dapat ramdam agad sa presyo sa gasolinahan; kung may tulong sa kuryente, dapat mabawasan ang bigat ng binabayaran kada buwan,” Legarda said.

Subsidies, food security

The measure provides monthly fuel subsidies ranging from P5,000 to P10,000 for public utility vehicle drivers, farmers, fisherfolk, and small transport operators, aligned with programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

It also proposes toll exemptions and priority lanes for food cargo, expanded support for producers, and the use of public land for urban farming.

Local government units are encouraged to reduce or suspend market fees to ease costs for vendors and consumers.

Energy transition, oversight

Beyond immediate relief, the bill supports emergency procurement of fuel and renewable energy systems for critical facilities such as hospitals and schools, while promoting energy conservation and digitalization of government services.

Legarda said the measure also pushes the country toward long-term energy security and reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels.

“This crisis is a warning and an opportunity,” she said. “We cannot remain hostage to imported fossil fuel forever.”

The bill requires the Executive branch to assess proposed measures under Section 6 within 30 days and identify which can be implemented immediately.

All emergency powers under the proposal are limited in scope and duration, subject to transparency, auditing, and congressional oversight.