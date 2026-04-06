Lawmakers: Sara absence may waive right to defend

“As long as they were given the opportunity to be heard and they did not avail of that opportunity,” Flores said.

The remarks came as the House continues deliberations on the impeachment complaint against Duterte, which alleges violations of public trust.

Duterte’s legal team has filed a petition seeking to halt the proceedings, but lawmakers said her absence does not invalidate the process.

Flores stressed that the legal framework remains intact as long as proper notice and opportunity to attend were provided.

The House Committee on Justice is set to resume its review of the impeachment case on 14 April.