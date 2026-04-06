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Lawmakers: Sara absence may waive right to defend

Vice President Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte House of Representatives
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Vice President Sara Duterte’s absence from impeachment hearings has raised questions about the proceedings, with lawmakers saying her failure to attend could be interpreted as a waiver of her right to defend herself.

Vice President Sara Duterte
Impeachment hearing to proceed despite VP Sara’s absence — Luistro

In a television interview, Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, vice chairman of the House Committee on Justice, said due process is satisfied as long as the respondent is given the opportunity to be heard.

Vice President Sara Duterte
Sara defense team rejects claim of snub in House impeachment hearing

“As long as they were given the opportunity to be heard and they did not avail of that opportunity,” Flores said.

The remarks came as the House continues deliberations on the impeachment complaint against Duterte, which alleges violations of public trust.

Duterte’s legal team has filed a petition seeking to halt the proceedings, but lawmakers said her absence does not invalidate the process.

Flores stressed that the legal framework remains intact as long as proper notice and opportunity to attend were provided.

The House Committee on Justice is set to resume its review of the impeachment case on 14 April.

Sara Duterte
impeachment complaints against Duterte
Sara Impeachment

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