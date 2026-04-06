Lawmaker hits Duterte camp for ‘selective’ use of SC rulings

The Supreme Court had earlier blocked an impeachment attempt against Duterte under Article XI, Section 3 (5) of the Constitution, which states that no impeachment shall be initiated against the same person more than once within a one-year period.

The restriction was triggered after four complaints against Duterte were filed separately—three in December 2024 and a fourth in January 2025.

However, the High Court also ruled that lawmakers violated the Constitution by failing to promptly refer the first complaint to the justice committee within the prescribed timeframe.

“Here, the 10 session days should be reckoned from the filing and endorsement of the first impeachment complaint on December 2, 2024. Thus, respondent House had until January 14, 2025, to include it in the ‘Order of Business’ and until January 21, 2025, to refer it to the proper committee,” the court said.

Adiong said the rulings must be respected by all parties, but stressed that those invoking them must also take part in the process.

“So, we cannot be selective on how we respect the constitutional mandate regarding the observation of the House of Representatives right now, when it comes to adopting its own rules in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling,” he said.

Duterte’s camp, however, argued that the House’s role is limited to establishing probable cause and not conducting a trial.

Her lawyers also filed a petition on 27 March seeking a temporary restraining order, alleging that the House Committee on Justice committed serious constitutional violations in proceeding with the hearings.

Despite the camp’s absence, the House justice panel has continued the impeachment proceedings, with hearings set to resume on 14 April.

If probable cause is established, the case will be elevated to the Senate for trial.