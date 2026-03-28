House defends impeachment process amid Supreme Court petition

“That we should follow due process and afford the Vice President her rights under the Constitution. And this will be done by going through the House Committee on Justice,” she added.

She stressed that the current hearings before the House Committee on Justice are meant to comply with the Constitution and give the respondent due process.

Under the impeachment process outlined in the 1987 Constitution, complaints are first referred to the House Committee on Justice, which determines whether the complaint is sufficient in form and substance and whether there is probable cause.

If the committee approves the complaint and at least one-third of House members support it, the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate for trial.

Zamora also explained that the committee’s proceedings function similarly to a preliminary investigation in criminal cases.

“Again, it is a hearing for determining probable cause. And like in preliminary investigation before a prosecutor, the fiscal can ask clarificatory questions to the witnesses, or to the complainant and the respondent,” she said.

The San Juan representative added that lawmakers may ask questions during the proceedings as part of the committee’s mandate to determine whether the complaint has basis.

The petition filed before the Supreme Court of the Philippines on 27 March seeks a temporary restraining order and alleges that the House Committee on Justice committed serious constitutional violations in pushing ahead with the impeachment hearings.

“It is bounded by law, by due process, by the Committee’s duty to dismiss complaints that fail the required threshold tests, and by prohibition against converting impeachment initiation into a roving inquiry designed to build, rather than merely evaluate, a case,” the petition read.

However, Zamora maintained that the House is acting within its constitutional authority.

“Sumusunod naman po kami sa aming tungkulin under the Constitution,” she said, adding that she expects the Supreme Court to also perform its role if it decides to act on the petition.

The panel has subpoenaed a Commission on Audit custodian for records of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds from 2022 to 2023, following the 25 March hearing.

It also summoned former DepEd Undersecretary Atty. Michael Poa and requested video recordings from the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to obtain transcripts of former DepEd Undersecretary Gloria Jumamil-Mercado.