Joint ops yield most wanted

No bail was recommended for his release.

During the arrest, officers also took the suspect’s father, a 52-year-old farmer identified as “Roy,” into custody. Police said they found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition tucked into the older man’s waistband.

The father faces charges of illegal possession of firearms. Both men were taken to the Albuera Municipal Police Station for documentation and processing.

The operation involved a large task force, including the 1st Leyte Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Albuera Municipal Police Station, and units from regional intelligence and the anti-kidnapping group.