In Binangonan, Good Friday procession lasts almost 12 hours

After nearly 12 grueling hours, the Santo Entierro (Holy Burial) image finally arrived at Santa Ursula Church at 4:25 a.m. on 4 April. Before the revered image was carried into the historic church, the priest led devotees in prayer and in the singing of the “Ama Namin.” With this solemn moment, the Prusisyon ng Paglilibing (Procession of the Lord’s Burial), which began at around 5 p.m. on Good Friday, 3 April, in Binangonan, Rizal, came to a close — making it among the longest, if not the longest, Good Friday processions in the country in terms of duration.

Holy Week in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic nation, is marked by a wealth of rituals, devotional traditions, and expressions of faith. Good Friday, which commemorates the death of Jesus Christ, stands at the heart of these observances.