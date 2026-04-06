From Sampaloc to the spotlight: Filipina singer stuns ‘BGT’ judges

Her journey to the international spotlight traces back to Philippine television, where she previously competed in Tawag ng Tanghalan. During her stint on the show, she also captured public attention when her now-husband proposed to her on live TV—a moment that added a personal chapter to her evolving career.

Following the broadcast of her audition, Herrera shared her disbelief and gratitude online, reflecting on how she once watched others achieve the same milestone she has now reached.

“I can’t believe I am reposting this!! I just used to see other people’s victories on Britain’s Got Talent and cry with them and now I am crying on my own video?!”

“This is absolutely insane! Still pinching myself. Thank you to everyone that wished me good luck and for all of your sweet messages and support! My heart is so happy and full because of you.”

Her performance also drew praise from judge and online personality KSI, who remarked on both her talent and the joy it must bring to her partner, calling the audition “unbelievable.”

With her next appearance on the horizon, Herrera carries not just her own dreams, but the pride of a nation watching closely as she continues her run on the international stage.