Explosive device recovered in coconut farm

The resident immediately informed a barangay official, who reported the incident to the San Luis Municipal Police Station.

Police personnel, together with the Aurora Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, responded to the area and confirmed the presence of a hand grenade.

Authorities secured the area before safely recovering the explosive device for proper disposal.

Acting Aurora provincial director Police Colonel Percival R. Pineda commended the resident for promptly reporting the discovery.

“The safety of our community remains our top priority. Immediate reporting to authorities is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure proper handling by trained personnel,” Pineda said.