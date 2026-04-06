Eala forging friendship with big guns

“Being more established gave me confidence to approach other players and build friendships,” said the 20-year-old Eala, who now ranks No. 46 in the world.

“I made great friendships, though travel made it hard to maintain them. Still, it was an amazing experience.”

Eala is in Austria for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, where she is facing home bet and world No. 87 Julia Grabher in the Round of 32 at press time.

Should the Filipina win, she will take on No. 14 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the Last 16 of her first WTA 500 tournament in clay this year.

Also in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz field are superstars like No. 10 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 13 and fellow Russian Ekaterina Alcandrova.

Even with a huge Filipino crowd rallying behind her in every match, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate said she remains grounded as she gets recognized wherever she goes.

“Not as much as you’d think — still training every day. But I get recognized now, even in places like LA (Los Angeles). That’s new,” Eala said.

“Things changed when people started waiting for my practices and when I needed security for safety.”