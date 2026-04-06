DPWH seeks EDSA rehab Phase 2 bidding

The accelerated timeline was aided by 24-hour shifts and intensive overnight work that began during Holy Week.

“We are happy because practically all vehicle lanes for Phase 1 are finished,” Dizon said during an inspection. “We did not compromise on quality, and motorists will feel the difference. This April, we will put Phase 2 out for bidding.”

The rehabilitation of the capital’s primary arterial road began in December 2025 using a revised methodology designed to minimize lane closures. While the total project is estimated to cost P15 billion, approximately P8.7 billion was allocated for the first year of work.

Dizon said the department is moving quickly to begin the next stage of construction to minimize public brain and ensure smoother travel for commuters. He noted that the project is being fast-tracked under orders from the president to avoid prolonged traffic disruptions.

“We have shown that repair work can be done properly and faster without sacrificing the correct process,” Dizon said.