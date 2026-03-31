Palace: Flood control probe never stopped

Malacanang said this Tuesday that investigations into the anomalous flood control projects were ongoing, claiming that concerned agencies may just be “overwhelmed” with the documents submitted by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.
Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was committed to ensuring that no stone was left unturned when it came to the investigation.
“Nobody is resting when it comes to the investigations into the flood control projects. This is simply a smear campaign against the government. The President has not stopped to hold the people involved accountable,” she said.
Castro also sought to defend the ICI, which had previously announced that it was going to be ceasing its operations by the end of March, noting that their work was already complete as a “fact-finding” committee.
The Presidential Communications Office undersecretary reiterated that the reports of the commission had already been handed over to both the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice for investigation.
“In reality it looks like the DOJ and Ombudsman are overwhelmed with the amount of cases they sought to file,” she said.
Last 16 March, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano revealed that they had already received a total of 197 mega boxes of documents from the ICI that it was set to review in coming days.
In a more recent interview, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said that filings on the people involved in the flood control projects were set to heat up this summer.