Palace: Flood control probe never stopped

“Nobody is resting when it comes to the investigations into the flood control projects. This is simply a smear campaign against the government. The President has not stopped to hold the people involved accountable,” she said.

Castro also sought to defend the ICI, which had previously announced that it was going to be ceasing its operations by the end of March, noting that their work was already complete as a “fact-finding” committee.

The Presidential Communications Office undersecretary reiterated that the reports of the commission had already been handed over to both the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice for investigation.