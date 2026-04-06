DepEd rolls out aid for OFW teachers returning home

During the job fair, DepEd offered on-site registration for the Accreditation and Equivalency tests and the Philippine Educational Placement Test for OFW teachers and their children.

The department also extended access to the Senior High School Voucher Program for students in private schools and the Teacher Education Scholarship Program for OFW families.

One beneficiary, Veronica Dungog, who previously worked in the United Arab Emirates, said the program enabled her return to teaching after being displaced by the pandemic.

“Through SPIMS, I was assured that I could teach again. Within a year, I was deployed, and now I’m teaching at West Crame Elementary School in Metro Manila,” she said.