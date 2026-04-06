DILG orders BFP internal ‘purge’

“I’m going to put an end to this,” Remulla said. “Stop it now.”

The secretary highlighted an entrenched system of graft that he claims touches multiple levels of the bureau’s operations, adding that the coordination among some officials was total, affecting everything from the admission of new personnel to fire safety inspections and the purchase of firefighting gear.

The crackdown follows the suspension of fire safety inspectors in Metro Manila and the filing of graft and corruption charges against former BFP chief Jesus Fernandez.

Despite the leadership shake-up and the deployment of 902 body-worn cameras to increase transparency, Remulla revealed that his office has received at least 10 new complaints against inspectors.

“I already filed cases against the fire chief, but the fire inspectors still won’t stop,” Remulla said. “I am fed up with them. They are out.”

Remulla clarified that the campaign is a targeted effort rather than a blanket condemnation of the entire 34,000-member bureau, noting that “there are still honest people” in the ranks.