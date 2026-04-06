Digital governance success showcased

He told international delegates that a “smart city” is defined by how effectively innovations improve the lives of its people rather than the sophistication of the technology itself.

“SMART cities are about people,” Rosete said. “Their success depends on how well they improve everyday life — making services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.”

A centerpiece of the presentation was the Malabon Ahon Blue Card (MABC), a flagship program of Mayor Jeannie Sandoval.

As of 1 April, the city has distributed approximately P632.7 million in financial assistance to 93,728 families through the digital platform.

The city administrator highlighted several sub-projects under the MABC system, including P8.6 million provided to 2,567 beneficiaries for burial and hospitalization assistance and P4.02 million in support for 4,022 Grade 1 students through the Eskwela Savings Project.

The program also offers targeted grants for working college students and livelihood support for single mothers.

Rosete also featured the “Malabon AHON 24/7 Alert” mobile application, which allows residents to report emergencies and request government assistance directly from their devices.