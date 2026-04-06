Del Monte Pacific appoints new Phl unit chief

DMPL said he will “remain available during the transition period to support leadership continuity and facilitate knowledge transfer, particularly in relation to legacy processes, technical matters, and continuity-sensitive operational matters.”

Alejandro has held senior roles within the group for two decades and “played a significant role in strengthening DMPI’s operating platform and business performance, from building the Del Monte brand locally and S&W internationally.”

Go-Flaminiano will report directly to DMPL CEO Joselito D. Campos Jr. and will take Alejandro’s seat on the DMPI board.

DMPL cited her “more than 30 years of leadership experience across consumer goods, general management, and organizational development,” including senior positions at NutriAsia Inc., Procter & Gamble, and a previous six-year stint as DMPI marketing head.

Her 14-year tenure as NutriAsia’s president and COO saw her “lead sustained business growth… during which sales expanded significantly while maintaining strong profitability and balance sheet discipline.”

A certified public accountant with experience in marketing and brand building, Go-Flaminiano is expected to drive DMPI’s next phase of growth.